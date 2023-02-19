The news is full of speculation about what cuts republican house members intend to make to Medicare, Social Security and other programs.

As per our contract with OUR government; we paid into both programs with deductions from our hard earned income. We do not accept your attempts to penalize us because you, our employees don’t know how to manage or oversee the managers of these funds. You have no right and we do not authorize you (our employees) to breach said contract.



