The news is full of speculation about what cuts republican house members intend to make to Medicare, Social Security and other programs.
As per our contract with OUR government; we paid into both programs with deductions from our hard earned income. We do not accept your attempts to penalize us because you, our employees don’t know how to manage or oversee the managers of these funds. You have no right and we do not authorize you (our employees) to breach said contract.
The leader of the conservative Republican Study Committee, Rep. Kevin Hern told the Washington Post” We have no choice but to make hard decisions, everybody has to look at everything”
I agree but really doubt they have what it takes to make the hard (and equitable) decisions by looking at everything.
The rich (which includes a majority of Congress) do not pay a fair share but still can collect from these programs.
Solution:
No elected official should receive benefits their constituents do not get. No more 100% medical for life just because you spent 6 years wasting time in congress, getting rich and helping your rich contributors while destroying your constituents lives.
If this was the law, instead of paying off campaign contributors and favors for rich friends these wasteful politicians would make Social Security and Medicare solvent without breaching the contract.
Unless we convince them to “stop the steal,” this will affect everyone. Being a Republican will not make you immune to this breach contract.
We need a strong bipartisan and enduring grassroots movement to get congress to work for their constituents instead of millionaire and billionaire campaign contributors.
They work for us but only so long as WE insist on it. Call and write your representatives to insist on fairness and equality.
