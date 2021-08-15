The Proposal as it stands now is to have the council hire the department heads. The department heads report to the city manager in every other way.
The current Charter forbids the council from even interfering at any level with the hiring of department heads. The reason this is so that elected officials do not push to have their friends fill positions who may have undue influence in the discharge of their duties.
Department heads need to be able to do their jobs without political influence.
This is a report done by IBM:
Cities with city manager forms of government are nearly 10% are more effective than cities with strong mayor form of government. This finding appears to validate the assumption underlying city manager forms of government … notably that investing executive authority in progressional management shielded from direct political interference should yield more efficiently managed cities.
To put it another way … even if a city when conditions most favorable for efficiency … management choices can still lead a city down the path to inefficiency. It is both a sobering and encouraging conclusion.
Bottom line is if the charter is revised so it makes our city a mayor/council run city, and it is put on the ballot as such … we must vote NO!
