To whom may give a care,

I am an 85 year old 90% disabled Korean and Vietnam veteran. I am home bound and cannot find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine. I’ve called H&W, state of Idaho and Southwest District Health to no avail.

I feel certain there are many others in the same position. Shame on Idaho for not giving the veterans who secured your freedoms the respect and ease that should be accorded them.

Ronald Johnson,

New Plymouth

