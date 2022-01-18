For the past 20-plus years, a group of guys and gals have gathered for coffee at the McDonald’s at West Park Plaza (and before that, Anderson’s Cafe), to solve the world’s and Ontario’s problems and other issues, too. We haven’t been all that successful, so we’re asking the Argus and your readers to lend a hand.
• Obesity in America is epidemic;
• Impact of illegal aliens on our agricultural;
• Impact of homelessness — all facets, mental illness, crime and no facilities, need resolution;
• The West Park Plaza mall and McDonald’s are still closed. We want McDonald’s open!
• Puncture vines are everywhere – and there is no effort to eradicate them;
• Our lone Ordinance Officer has no support – city needs sprucing up;
• Schools in the county are still not fully open and our children aren’t reacting well to this issue;
• Onion prices and sizes not good this year;
• Marijuana sellers and their cash problem;
• Ontario and the County has an major illegal drugs sales problem;
• Major traffic problems throughout the city;
• Liberal Portland Area out-votes remaining three-quarters of Oregon — basically, we have no vote;
• COVID-19 is still a major problem;
• TVCC doesn’t support Ontario as well as we support them, and they suck up all the Oregon Grant money that other organizations need, too;
• Please, Please Please watch the video “Unobtanium_.mp4” on wind turbines, solar panels and batteries. Every school in America should show this video to their students to illustrate the dilemma we face;
• Remember, “Every ounce of plastic comes from oil!”
This list is but a small part of the discussions we entertain each morning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.