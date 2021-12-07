During the Reagan Era, Republicans were able to pass legislation that included a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants. It has been more than three decades since we’ve passed reform, and owe it to undocumented immigrants to pass legislation once again to bring them out of the shadows. Recently, a pathway to citizenship provision was removed from the Build Back Better Act passed by the House, but we must continue to push for permanent protections and relief for millions of people who are essential workers.
Continued detention, deportation, scapegoating and demonization of undocumented immigrants has not only hurt them, but our own country. Last April, eastern Oregon made national news because a local farmer had his labor force blocked at the U.S.-Mexico Border. This farmer had to give away his asparagus crop because Mexican H-2A Visa workers were not allowed to cross the into the United States. The community came together to pick the asparagus before going to waste, but that didn’t solve the underlying issue of the critical workforce that this country relies on.
Latino communities are rapidly growing in eastern Oregon and the actions of our national and local representatives on immigration reform matters. Latino communities contribute through their economic output, but more than that they bring in our culture, food and languages. Wherever you stand on immigration, the reality is that we are a country that relies on a workforce that is undocumented. Undocumented workers sacrificed their wellbeing during wildfires and a pandemic to feed this great country only to be left in the shadows. Now is the time to pass legislation that is just and humane for millions of undocumented people who may live in the shadows but continue to provide an invisible workforce that fills our labor shortages. Our undocumented communities don’t exist in the shadows because they are invisible, they exist in the shadows because we refuse to see them.
