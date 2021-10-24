I am writing as a concerned parent, an alum and a member of the community.
The most recent “hazing” incident involving the football team is just one in a long string of scandals and issues that reveal a toxic culture, especially amongst certain sports programs in Fruitland. Why is it that the band, the FFA program, and the theater program are able to meet outside of school and travel with large, mixed-age, and co-ed groups without scandal or abuse? Fruitland athletics has a culture problem, and it’s time to address it, eradicate it, and move forward.
The culture problem, as always, is rooted in leadership, and it is time to stop tolerating this behavior and those who have allowed it to flourish. These incidents do not occur in a vacuum; these boys did what they did because it was done to them, and because others got away with similar behavior in the past. I’m devastated for the boys who were assaulted and most likely traumatized. I’m also sad for the older boys who learned that this was acceptable behavior and will face necessary consequences that could have been avoided with proper leadership and oversight. I’m sad for all the other students who must continue to attend a school that has demonstrated, time and again, that their safety comes second to a winning sports record.
Clean house, Fruitland. Eliminate toxic leaders. Implement safety measures for your students. Hire a Title IX coordinator, for crying out loud. Hire experts to help. Form a committee of engaged parents and students and LISTEN to their concerns. I am asking you to do whatever it takes. Take all your students seriously, not just the ones who wear jerseys on Fridays.
