There are scientific studies that show that students who are disadvantaged due to being poorer, have minority status in which the parents to not speak English, or have learning disabilities such as ADHD have significant learning loss when the school week is shortened to four days from five days. (“The Edvocate,” Oct. 2019 by Matthew Lynch).
I doubt if parents of the school board was informed of this by Superintendent Nikki Albisu, who should have shown this data.
The Boys & Girls club can only take a limited amount of children, so some parents will also be more financially stressed having to find child caregivers.
The advantages of a four-day school week are for increased recruitment of teachers, such as those who want a three-day weekend, and athletes who have less loss of time in the classroom to make up.
In the educational research, costs saved are outweighed by the loss of learning to disadvantaged students. When students are not educated to their maximum abilities, there are financial and social costs to the student, but also a huge cost to society in loss of productivity with an increase use of social support systems, such as welfare and increased criminality.
At a time when there are many efforts including spending to ensure quality education to all children regardless of income, ethnicity or disability called “equity,” a four-day educational week is the wrong decision.
The ways that have been found to help children learn better include smaller class sizes, more time to tutor children who are behind in their learning, so they do not have to repeat a grade level which requires more time, a positive learning environment for teachers and students, and making learning a more desired goal, like some societies do with athletics.
If teachers are tired, the administration and the school board should explore why and eliminate the causes. Paying teachers the same for less work which results in a learning loss for disadvantaged students is not fair for taxpayers or parents.
