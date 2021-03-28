The Next Chapter Food Pantry and Garden has held its annual Soup’r Bowl fundraiser for the past nine years. This fundraiser has historically been our largest of the year. However, at a recent meeting of our board of directors, it was determined that we simply could not safely conduct the event this year due to the continued threats from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Next Chapter Food Pantry and Garden operates pantry sites at the First Christian Church and at St. Matthews Episcopal Church in Ontario. The pantries distribute food products at no cost to our clients in a compassionate effort to end chronic hunger in our community. The garden site, located at the St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church pantry, is one of only a few gardens in Oregon solely dedicated to supporting a pantry.
The annual Soup’r Bowl fundraiser has been essential for raising operating funds for the pantries and garden. The success of this event was made possible due to the generosity and cooperation of several area restaurants, churches, businesses, and the many individuals who have purchased bowls over the years. The Board of Directors would especially like to thank continued sponsors of the event and the participating businesses. Lastly, this event could not have happened without the dedication of all of our friends, partners and pantry volunteers.
This past year has been challenging for local food pantries. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have had to significantly alter our food delivery processes to keep volunteers and clients safe while still doing our part to reduce food insecurity in our local communities. The pandemic has also affected fundraising and donations to the pantries.
If you would like to donate to this worthy effort please feel free to send your donations to your local pantry or support our pantry at the address below. And since we can always use more volunteers please feel free to drop us a note or reply on our Facebook page at “Next Chapter Food Pantry & Garden,” Ontario.
The NCFP&G Board of Directors appreciates the ongoing generosity and support of the community and has high hopes of continuing the annual February fundraiser for a 10th year in 2022.
