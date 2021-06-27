All over the U.S., the COVID-19 pandemic has hit communities like ours hard, and it’s time we build back better. Significant investments in climate action, justice, and equity are also significant investments in our economy and infrastructure, both locally and nationally. That’s why I wholly support the American Jobs Plan from President Biden.
As an industry, clean energy is growing incredibly rapidly in our great nation. There is an enormous potential for high-quality, union jobs that will help rebuild and grow communities like ours while simultaneously taking much-needed action on climate. I’m grateful to Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley for their leadership in partnering with President Joe Biden toward ambitious climate justice goals that will also promote economic recovery and growth in our small but mighty Treasure Valley. Wyden’s June 4 town hall was inspiring—he made it clear just how passionate he was about working to not only mitigate climate change, but also create jobs and inject money into the Oregon economy.
I’m also grateful to U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio for his initiative with the Water Quality Protection and Job Creation Act of 2021 (HR 1915) as part of the American Jobs Plan. This bipartisan bill will invest in high-quality water infrastructure to provide millions of Americans with clean water and great job opportunities. The American Jobs Plan is our chance to do right by future generations.
Katalin Plummer,
Ontario
