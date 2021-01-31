Dear Editor:
So I see John Kass is still pointing the finger at Trump for the D.C. violence. That would be much like someone reading his article and then going out and committing a crime. You could say he’s inciting and promoting crime.
I was surprised by Kass at acknowledging that the creation of an enemies list by the Democrats could further divide our nation. Probably no more so than tearing up a Presidential speech on national TV or trying to impeach with 5 days left. Make no mistake, that is hatred.
Kass of course did not elaborate on why this enemies list was created so let’s touch on that a little. The people on that list were senators and people who contested the election. Most complained about the states that changed election laws five days before the election and shortcut proper constitutional avenues. This disenfranchised 74 million people’s votes.
This should have been a concern by both parties but instead was only demonized by some, mostly Dems because their man was winning.
Kass had the opinion that it was political posturing, which is just another opinion. My opinion would be that they are patriots. In a time when big tech and the media play a big role in directing opinion by silencing opposition, there needs to be a balance in the reporting, otherwise it is just one-sided propaganda.
Ed George,
Ontario
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.