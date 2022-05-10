We notice that Liberal and Progressive Democrats across the nation are becoming alarmed at their chances in November’s Election. They are just beginning to realize that all Republicans, Independents, Blacks, Hispanics and other minorities are abandoning them because of their radical policies, tenets and governing philosophies. Sadly, rather than change to match the will of the people, they’ve decided to double down, deny that certain things even exist, call their opponents “Racist” (that even happened to me), and divert our attention to non existent crises.
Craig Carter has been listening and reported recently that Critical Race Theory wasn’t being taught in Grade School, let alone High School. Well he is flat wrong and is denying that this “Theory” even exists. There are way to many proven examples that it is being taught to mention here, but remember several States passed laws banning the teaching of CRT in their schools and Florida just banned certain math books because
of the problem. Earlier in his article he even implied our National Debt was the result of too low taxes and not massive Government spending.
I don’t remember how he approached Antifa, but I’m guessing that like most Liberals, he denied that Antifa Terrorists even exist, let alone raged across United States, burning, looting and killing a couple of years ago. Our own Portland was one of their targets and may never recover its former glory.
Democrats can’t deny that inflation is rampant and the Southern Border Crisis is totally out of control. Write to the President, Craig and demand that he fix these problems and quit blaming Putin, Republicans and Climate Change.
