Thank you for your excellent opinion piece, “Ontario City Council Lets Private Enterprise Trump Public Safety.” Like many other citizens, my husband and I are appalled by the City Council’s misguided decision to put the needs of Dan Jones — a local businessman and former City Council member — above the training of the Ontario Fire Department and the safety of our entire community.

We hope your opinion piece will prompt the council to reverse its erroneous decision in this matter. If a revote takes place, Councilor John Kirby should recuse himself because of his “history” with the Joneses.

Susan Deonier,

Ontario

