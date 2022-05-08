There are two overriding reasons to update the City of Ontario Charter: 1) raise the bar when taxes are imposed or increased in our city, and 2) align the Charter with best practices of other Oregon cities.
Several years ago the Ontario City Council at the time voted to impose a 1% sales tax. A group of concerned citizens forced that matter to be voted on by the citizens of Ontario and it was overwhelmingly overturned. The City Charter amendment on the ballot ensures that any attempt to impose a sales tax in the future would require a vote of the taxpayers. The Charter amendment also requires a 2/3 vote of the Council to increase other city fees.
The second set of amendments to the City Charter would align Ontario’s Charter with other Oregon cities including requiring the Mayor and Council to reside in the City during their entire term in office and allowing the Council to remove the Council President if warranted.
The Charter amendments on the ballot this May do not include any change in the appointment of City department heads. This authority remains with the City Manager as is common throughout the state.
It has been over 30 years since our Charter was updated and now is the time to make these needed updates and most importantly ensure that current and future Councils get input from the voters on the matter of imposing a sales tax in our community.
