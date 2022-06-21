Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

To Editor and New Plymouth Citizens:

Question: What is going on with New Plymouth City Hall relocation and existing library?

There was $500,000 allocated for building funds on the existing buildings in the budget maintenance, etc.

The building that the city is remodeling for occupation was not free (taxes had to be paid) and building was in disrepair.

Costs of remodeling are skyrocketing.

The entire budget amount has been used on the “said” building and it is incomplete.

P.S. The Original bid to remodel the building for City Hall was $164,148. There are 18 change orders and still no completion. The new building is over 80 years old.

Dale Williamson,

Former mayor and city councilman,

New Plymouth



Tags

Load comments