Dear Editor:
I’m a retired RN and I have a clear understanding of infection control. How on God’s green earth did the Oregon Health authority come up with the idea that face shields alone “under special circumstances” are safe for people working in retail? Do those “special circumstances” include exposing customers to a deadly disease?
CDC recommends at least one mask and has published research that face shields are ineffective in preventing transmission of COVID-19. CDC recommends double masking. Face shields alone don’t protect the wearer or the people around the wearer. Would you like to go into a check stand and be waited on by someone without a mask who has an active case of TB? Of course not. Well, TB bacterium is airborne and so is the COVID-19 virus and airborne means that incoming and outgoing breath needs adequately FILTERED, not escaping around the perimeter of a plastic shield or out of an uncovered nose.
In Ontario – multiple grocery stores have checkers and staff wearing only face shields. Are those face-shield-only checkers and staff tested daily or are they exposing an untold number of frail elders and others in the store to severe illness or death? Even people on oxygen can wear a mask. My husband has asthma and is able to wear a tight fitting N95. If one is able to stand and lift and walk rapidly while speaking, (which I have seen the face-shield-only workers do), in a store and still ventilate adequately, then they can wear a mask. Retail owners that put the face-shield-only wearing staff, and those unwilling to wear their masks over their noses, into the front lines with customers, care little about other staff or the customers. I guess money carries more weight than the golden rule.
If one is concerned for personal safety, consider avoiding the face-shield-only checkers and staff – or the store.
Marsha Armstrong,
Ontario
