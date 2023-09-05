Dear Editor,

On Aug. 26, as I listened to Life, Liberty, & Levin, I heard it said that the admin-State BeaurauCrats are treating We The People (WTP) like hamsters. That is to say those BureauCrats, in order to keep WTP on the labor treadmill, they — the Agency Personnel — offer miniscule bait on a string as if we were hamsters.



