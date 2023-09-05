On Aug. 26, as I listened to Life, Liberty, & Levin, I heard it said that the admin-State BeaurauCrats are treating We The People (WTP) like hamsters. That is to say those BureauCrats, in order to keep WTP on the labor treadmill, they — the Agency Personnel — offer miniscule bait on a string as if we were hamsters.
AdminState BureauCrats — who are they specifically and where did they come from? Our U.S. Congress, unconstitutionally, has created or will create an Agency for every aspect of life in these United States: the air we breathe, the water we drink, the food we eat, the hundreds of intricacies of civil society and governmental necessities — perhaps thousands — of regulatory agencies.
Each of these Agencies has a commission consisting of 1 to 10 people, these commissioners are the infamous BureauCrats. They are created under the Executive Branch, furthermore they are POTUS appointees. So WTP can see that our Congress has, effectively, authorized our POTUS to act as a dictator! Our U.S. Congress created this nightmare and they must demolish it. Unfortunately, the Congressional establishment, with a preponderance in longevity, will not allow the simple answer to occur.
However, our Constitution in Article 1, sections 2 & 3 provides WTP the proper means to coerce Congress to correct their mistake by depriving them of re-election. How? WTP must simply ignore our political party affiliation and never vote for an incumbent Legislator every second year until our political servants comply with our wishes.
