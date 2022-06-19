If you are wondering about the property next to A&W in Payette that the VFW purchased to build their building, and you’re wondering why it hasn’t been built yet.
I am here to explain. It has become sadly apparent that the City of Payette doesn’t want the VFW in their town! There is a city official that has a personal agenda and has worked hard to keep the VFW from getting their building permits! How can one person have so much power?? At the very least they should be recusing themselves from any decisions due to conflict of interest and shame on the council for allowing this.
The VFW has spent $1,000’s adhering to all the City’s requirements and yet every time they revise their architectural plans, the city finds yet another reason to reject these plans. Recently, there were so many changes the city is wanting, now they have to start from scratch … keep in mind that they have been trying to work with the city for over 5 years! It’s very discouraging for all involved which in my opinion I think that’s what the City of Payette wants, is for them to just give up!
It’s unfortunate that the city officials can’t see what an asset the VFW is, not only do they do so much for the community, veterans and their families but think about the business they could bring to Payette. It’s a sad state of affairs when a city turns away such an amazing organization like the VFW! You City officials should be ashamed of yourselves, and your constituents should know what you’re doing!
Where does this leave the VFW, time will tell! So, if you’re wondering why the building has never been built when you have driven by the property, well now you know.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.