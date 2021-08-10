I’m not surprised that the city is finding it difficult to fill the slots on the civil penalty ad hoc committee. Maybe it’s because those of us who respect our neighbors and the other citizens of Ontario by taking care of our weeds and not collecting old vehicles, old appliances, old tires and other trash, believe that changing the civil penalty process is undesirable.
The civil penalty process was instituted partly because the current municipal judge apparently considered city ordinances to be just a suggestion, so dismissed a great percentage of the weed violations. Absentee landlords and local slum lords were, and continue to be, a large part of the problem, and they had a history of getting a by.
Now that there is a moratorium on the penalty process, just look around. Things are going from bad to worse. If one’s penalties are higher than the value of one’s property then one should have thought about that when letting the weeds grow and collecting junk.
It’s time to vote into office a council not composed of good old boys who don’t’ seem to remember the cornerstones of the city strategic plan: “Desirability, Beautification, Growth, and Education.” Those elements point directly to the mission statement: “To create a healthy, safe, diverse, and prosperous city by engaging community members to develop an enriched quality of life.”
The city will not grow, in fact will decline, if it is no longer desirable to live here because property values fall due to the weeds and accumulated junk. Once lovely neighborhoods are beginning to look like intercity slums.
Interesting how the weed penalty question arose once a member of the council was found in violation of the ordinance and the good old boys decided to circled the wagons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.