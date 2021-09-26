Two interesting news stories from last week: “More Than Half of U.S. States Vow to Fight Biden’s Vaccine Mandate” and “Oregon Joins Brief in Support of U.S. DOJ’s Lawsuit Against Texas Abortion Ban.” Taken separately, maybe not so newsworthy to some people — but put the two together, compare the states listed in the two articles and if that doesn’t give you pause you’re not paying attention.
You poor misguided liberals. You just don’t get it, do you?
You won’t find any of the states vowing to fight Biden’s mandates listed with the states supporting the lawsuit against Texas. Here is the line drawn in the sand.
Politicians like Brown and Biden are all about control. They come off sounding as if they care so much: “The vaccine saves lives.” “It’s a woman’s right to choose.” The only thing they care about is control over each and every one of us.
Does a president forcing something on the American people because he’s “losing patience” sound like a caring person? The handling of this pandemic from the liberal politicians has been a test for all of us. Socialism isn’t far away for this country if they continue digging their claws in. Vaccines may well save lives, but it’s not the only option out there.
A woman also has the right not to get pregnant in the first place. It boils down to each and every American taking responsibility for themselves. If we don’t, then may God have pity on us.
Freedoms will be stripped away from us as the liberals take more and more control. They’ll be the ones to decide everything in our lives — even up to the point of when we die.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.