Thanks to the efforts of our state senator and representative, service stations in Ontario are choosing to go completely self- service. Of course, this effort was initiated by Bentz when he was supposedly representing the people of his district, before he bowed in homage to the new golden calf. Using scarcity of employees due to the pandemic as an excuse, Jackson’s and Chevron have laid off employees in order to raise the corporate profit line by making it necessary for customers, including the elderly or people with physical limitations, to stand out in the cold and pump their own fuel. Notice the cost hasn’t been reduced. Corporate profit seems to be the real focus of the party that always prefers corporate greed over the needs of the workers, but that’s not a surprise considering US history.
I have purchased fuel at Chevron in Ontario for 15 years. Today was the last tank. And no, I didn’t pump it, I demanded it be pumped and it was. I call upon all the people of Malheur County to boycott Jackson’s and Chevron and any other station that is total self-service.
At this writing, Farmers Consumer Coop still believes in customer service and making jobs available to those in need. Standing up for what is right in this world is more important than saving a couple of cents with Albertsons points. And are you really saving anything, considering the new price hikes in that store?
If all of the Ontario stations go to self-serve only, one might as well buy fuel just across the bridge where it’s a few cents cheaper.
Class consciousness is a concept that describes how people can unite in efforts to create change. In this society, the people need to make it financially expedient for corporations to change. So please, do not buy fuel from Chevron, Jackson’s or any station in Ontario, Vale, or Nyssa that requires you to pump your own fuel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.