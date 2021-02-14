This letter is written to provide some clarification and additional information in response to the Feb. 9 article in the Independent-Enterprise regarding the remodeling plans at Payette School District.
There are no plans at this time to remodel anything. We are seeking bids for understanding costs so projects can be considered and prioritized if funding permits. Moving the existing food services office into the district office is being considered so all district services would be centrally located. The current food services office has been in its current location in the Westside Elementary School parking lot for at least 20 years, it is not and has never been a temporary facility. Moving the food services freezers would be considered so the freezers would be located near the food services office and large delivery trucks would not be making deliveries to a student building. Presidio High School would not be moving to the current district office building. The building that houses the Presidio High School students is also the location of the school board room, training room and maintenance department offices. What is being considered for transition is the maintenance staff to the existing district office and district office personnel to the maintenance office currently located within Presidio High School.
Expanding the size of the existing high school lunchroom is a project that qualifies as an eligible use of the ESSERII funds allocated to schools with the second federal COVID -19 funding legislation. Seeking bids to determine the cost is, again, a fact-finding mission allowing an informed decision to be made in the best interest of the health and education of our students.
The McCain Middle School re-roof project was completed in August of 2019. During the project, an electrical panel that controls the gymnasium curtain was damaged. The contractor always took responsibility for the repair but was unable to locate compatible parts to resolve the issue until this past January. They were great to work with and persistent in correcting the problems. Final payment has been made and the project is now final.
The project at the Payette High School dome is a complete replacement of the HVAC system, not just installing air conditioning. Furnaces installed with the original placement of the dome in the 1970’s had stopped working and, due to their age, could not be repaired. The 2017 Plant Facilities levy was put in place to handle these types of expenses. That was the funding source for this project.
The Payette School District is always looking for ways to provide the best education in the safest environment for our students. Seeking bids for budgetary purposes is the most accurate way to determine feasibility and make the necessary decisions.
Anyone who would like more information about this process, contact the Payette School District Office at (208) 642-9366 and speak with Robin Gilbert or Barbara Choate.
Andy Kirkendall,
Chairman of the Board of Trustees
Payette School District
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.