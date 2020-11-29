2020 has been a rough ride for many in our community. The Malheur County fairgrounds (Desert Sage Event Center) is no different than other businesses in that regard. 2020 has been a rollercoaster ride for the Malheur County Fair Board, with extreme highs and lows. One of our highs was receiving a cultural trust grant last month.
The main project this grant will be used for is to upgrade (ADA compliant) the restrooms under the grandstands. The grandstands were built in 1911, with the restrooms added in the 1950s (maybe). They were awful to use; and certainly not wheelchair accessible. The board has discussed updating the restrooms many times through the years; with the limiting factor always being the lack of funds. Receiving the cultural trust grant allowed us to proceed with the much needed update to our facility. Sather Construction has begun this transformation. I will post updates as the project proceeds.
The board is grateful to Charlotte Fugate and the Malheur County Cultural Trust group for helping the county fairgrounds to be recognized as an entity worthy of recognition as a cultural entity. The fairgrounds have been an integral part of your community for 111 years. Most of our community has spent many hours here on the grounds; for the annual county fair and rodeo and/or as a guest at one of our private events; quinceaneras, rodeos, weddings, Saint Peter’s Barn Dance or other nonprofit fundraisers.
We are thankful to our community for its continued support. With the continued support of the County judge and commissioners, along with our families and community, the fair board will work through this difficult time and be there for our community at the end of this pandemic. Happy Thanksgiving!!
Stay safe!
Lynelle Christiani,
Malheur County Fair Board
