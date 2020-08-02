The last several months more people are using their public lands more than ever before. And with increased use, comes increased risk. Hotter and drier weather is here and fire danger is now at a point that indicates we should all be more cautious when using our public lands. The BLM remains committed to the most efficient wildland fire prevention and suppression operations during these challenging times. In the interest of public safety, public use restrictions (fire restrictions) took effect on July 24, 2020 all public lands managed by the Vale District Bureau of Land Management (BLM), including Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) lands within the boundary of the Vale District BLM.
Temporary restrictions of public use protect the land, resources, and visitors during periods when the risk is greater. Every year lightning-caused fires place a heavy demand on our firefighting resources and puts our rangelands and forests, firefighters, property, and communities at risk. Fires caused through human carelessness or negligence create unnecessary risk. This year every preventable fire also could increase our firefighters’ exposure to the COVID-19 virus, which could impact our firefighting resources unnecessarily and our ability to respond effectively to future fires. Know before you go. Stay informed on current and predicted weather and environmental conditions and check for fire restrictions. Each agency may have slightly different regulations depending on land ownership and location. For regulations on private lands, check with your local fire department or fire district. If you live outside of a fire protection district, check with the Oregon Department of Forestry for private lands in Baker County, and the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office for private lands in Malheur County.
It is the responsibility of the public land user to know the regulations of the land in which they are on. If you failed to check before coming to public lands, think before you light it. During periods of fire restrictions, the easiest way to determine what type of fire is typically allowed on BLM/ BOR is this: If its an open flame and/or requires water to put out, its likely not allowed. If you can turn the flame off with a switch it is likely allowed. But checking first is always the best practice. Campfires and all forms of open burning are not allowed under the BLM/BOR restrictions. This also includes charcoal grill fires, and any wood-fired smoker or stove or portable fire pit (brazier). Liquefied gas or propane powered grills, stoves, heaters, lanterns, smokers, and braziers are safer alternatives and are all allowed, as these can all be easily turned off with a switch. Just make sure they are working properly and ensure there is no flammable vegetation within ten feet of the equipment. And its a good idea that your flame is enclosed or covered.
Wildfires caused by vehicles are the leading cause of human-caused fires on the Vale District. Under the fire restriction order, all motorized travel is restricted to roads and ways. No off-road travel is allowed. Stay off dry grass. Operation or parking of vehicles on flammable vegetation on or off-road is prohibited. Hot exhaust systems or particles from the exhaust that come into contact with dry grass can cause a fire and has in many instances. All motorized vehicles, which includes All-terrain (ATV) and Utility (UTV or side-by-side) vehicles, must have the required safety equipment.
Operating any motorized vehicle or equipment that is wider than 46 inches or has a dry weight of 800 pounds or more, on public lands without a shovel not less than 26 inches in overall length, with a blade not less than 8 inches wide, and a container with at least one gallon of water, or a fully charged 2.5 pound fire extinguisher. All motorcycles, All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV), and side-by-side Utility Terrain Vehicles (UTV) must be equipped with a functional U.S. Forest Service approved spark arrestor.
Before you hit the road, its a safe practice to ensure your vehicle is in good operating condition. In addition to exhaust systems, some things to check on vehicles that have caused fires in the past are, worn or under inflated tires, failed re-tread tires, dragging chains or other tie-down straps, worn or broken brake pads, undercarriages filled with dry vegetation, or failed wheel bearings due to a lack of grease. If you’re taking the RV, check the same and make sure than your RV’s cooking appliances, generator, and propane systems are all working properly. And just like vehicles, keep the generator exhaust away from dry vegetation.
Wildfires caused by recreational target shooting are on the rise in recent years. The easiest way to prevent these fires is to not shoot on hot and dry or windy days in dry grass, or shoot at an established range during the summer months. If you go, go prepared. Know the weather, know the restrictions and have a fire extinguisher or water and a shovel handy. Tracer and incendiary ammunition are prohibited on public lands. Avoid shooting steel core or copper ammunition as these have a higher likelihood of starting a fire, especially when they strike a hard surface like a rock. Avoid shooting during the heat of the day. Shoot in areas that are free of flammable vegetation and have a good clean backstop. Avoid shooting at rocks and other hard objects as this can create a spark. For this reason, the shooting of metal targets is also prohibited. Use paper or cardboard targets instead which are much less likely to cause a spark and a fire. Exploding targets are also prohibited as they are notorious for starting fires. And please pick up your trash. Debris from shooting activities are considered litter and has become a larger problem in recent years, costing taxpayer dollars to clean up. Please help keep our public lands beautiful.
If you smoke, do so in areas that have 6 feet of vegetation clearance and dispose of your cigarettes properly. Remember that is a violation of Oregon State law to throw burning material out on the road. Aerial luminaries (otherwise known as sky lanterns) are also illegal in Oregon airspace. And keep the fireworks at home. Fireworks and other pyrotechnic or incendiary devices are prohibited on public lands year-round. Also under this order, the use of a chainsaw and the cutting, grinding, or welding of metal is also prohibited. It’s all about managing your sparks. One less spark could mean one less wildfire.
The public plays a valuable part in preventing wildfires. Please recreate safely and responsibly and enjoy the treasures that our diverse wildlands and outdoor places have to offer. Remember that our public lands belong to all of us and we all share the responsibility of protecting one another, our communities, our heritage, and our natural resources. The fire restriction order will remain if effect until rescinded, which is typically when fire danger decreases in the fall.
Al Crouch is the fire mitigation/education specialist for the Vale District BLM. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.
