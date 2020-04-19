With states across the country issuing “shelter in place” mandates or similar executive orders to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, never in our lifetime have we seen days such as these. As we navigate unprecedented challenges, it’s only natural to feel cut off from the outside world.
In a sense, though residents of all ages are isolated in many ways, we are unified in our work to move forward together. At Treasure Valley Classical School, we transitioned to distributed learning on March 17, in keeping with the Governor’s orders to all schools. In the days since, our teachers and staff have come together to ensure students have access to learning materials.
Treasure Valley Classical Academy’s mission is to train the minds and improve the hearts of students through a classical, content-rich curriculum that emphasizes virtuous living, traditional learning, and civic responsibility. Perpetuating our mission through a distributed learning program has as much to do with the care and assistance we offer our families as with academics and instruction.
Our distributed learning program features scheduled daily live engagement sessions between homeroom teachers and students via the GoogleMeet platform; prerecorded instructional lessons in core subjects taught by homeroom teachers using the Zoom platform; pre-recorded instructional lessons in each of the specials subjects (art, music, P.E., and Spanish) on a rotating schedule, and time for independent reading and homework, with detailed guidance provided by teachers during live engagement sessions.
Our teachers make weekly calls to each household and issue weekly electronic newsletters in order to provide general academic information and guidance, offer organizational and general advice to parents, and make family reading time recommendations.
Throughout all of this, our buses are not sitting idle. Our bus drivers run their daily routes, launching from the school at 11 a.m. Our specials teachers ride each bus to help distribute lunches to all students, family members, and community members under the age of 18 who request them (altogether we are serving about 1,300 lunches per week). These teachers also distribute and collect academic materials.
We will continue supporting our school families in all possible ways as we remain in this distributed learning mode — with hopes of returning to a normal school day as soon as we can!
Stephen Lambert is the principal at Treasure Valley Classical Academy. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.
