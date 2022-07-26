Purchase Access

Quick Take

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was one of 17 members of Congress arrested at an abortion-rights protest on July 19. But social media posts falsely claim she was “pretending to be arrested.” Capitol Police records show the arrests did occur, and the congresswoman posted the arrest paperwork on her Instagram account.



Sean Christensen writes for FactCheck.org, one of several organizations working with Facebook to debunk misinformation shared on social media. The views expressed here do not necessarily reflect those of the Argus Observer.

