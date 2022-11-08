A deleted tweet from the White House and remarks by President Joe Biden could leave the false impression that Biden’s policies have something to do with an increase in Social Security payments. But the increase is set by law and is linked to inflation.

In remarks in Florida on Nov. 1, Biden repeated a boast about Medicare Part B premiums decreasing next year “for the first time in more than a decade.” As we’ve explained, that’s true, but misleading. The $5.20-per-month drop next year follows a larger increase the prior year that was partly due to anticipated Alzheimer’s drug expenses, which ended up not happening.



Lori Robertson writes for FactCheck.org, one of several organizations working with Facebook to debunk misinformation shared on social media. The views expressed here do not necessarily reflect those of the Argus Observer.

Tags

Load comments