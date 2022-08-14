Purchase Access

Quick Take: FBI agents searched the home of former President Donald Trump in Florida on Aug. 8 looking for presidential records and classified materials that were improperly removed from the White House. Social media posts claiming the FBI search was politically motivated have been swirling online, despite there being no evidence that President Joe Biden “had his department of justice’s FBI raid” Trump’s home, as one viral post claimed.

Full Story: As calls for civil war rolled through social media following an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home on Aug. 8, conservative pundits and politicians fanned those flames by claiming the search was a political attack, despite a lack of evidence.



Saranac Hale Spencer writes for FactCheck.org, one of several organizations working with Facebook to debunk misinformation shared on social media. The views expressed here do not necessarily reflect those of the Argus Observer.

