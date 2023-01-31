SALEM – On Jan. 24, the Senate Republican leadership team held a news conference outlining their Equitable Oregon Agenda. You can watch the video recording here.

“It is important for [our Caucus] that all citizens of Oregon are heard and listened to,” said Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp, R-Bend. “We’re not here to burn bridges — we’re here to build them. That is what this Session is about for us: making sure we can build a bridge to a better future and an equitable Oregon.”



