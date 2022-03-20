The city of Ontario does not need a second bridge to deal with heavy traffic from Ontario to Fruitland and back until its own house is in order. This is because city officials do not currently see a need to do major repairs on aging critical infrastructure — East Lane — which also sees heavy traffic and is nearby the current bridge.
The roadway near Walmart, connects motorists to several shopping centers in that area. During a traffic study in the fall of 2021, East Lane had 115 cars in 15 minutes during peak hours.
Engineers recently told the Ontario Budget Committee that a major road repair on East Lane was needed in the coming fiscal year. The project would have been paid for with $575,000 of marijuana tax revenues from recreational dispensaries. Those stores are the reason repeatedly cited by city officials for the crush of traffic, especially that from neighboring Idaho where marijuana remains illegal.
During recent budget committee meetings, Ontario Mayor Riley Hill and Council President Ken Hart ultimately convinced the committee that the majority of the $575,000 planned for the project was best spent elsewhere. They were looking to find $300,000 more (than the $1.4 million proposed) to pay down the city’s Public Employees Retirement System liability. The final motion did that, moving another $200,000 into contingency. Now, instead of the needed repair, the remaining $75,000 is to be used to pay for patchwork-like fixes that the city engineer had advised against.
State and federal lawmakers should keep this at the top of mind when considering whether to help find funding for a second bridge. Elected officials are being highly sought out by Hill and Hart to lend their support to the concept.
At a recent chamber luncheon, Hart asked U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ontario, whether the transportation package included any kind of funding for Ontario’s concept. The junior congressman told Hart that he voted against the infrastructure bill. However, he also noted he has instructed his staff in DC to “look for opportunities,” saying he would get back to Hart.It’s worth noting that in November of 2021, an Oregon Department of Transportation official said it would be unlikely any of Oregon’s $1.2 billion of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill would be used to build a second bridge from Ontario to Fruitland. ODOT’s Travis Brouwer said he was aware of such conversations, but that the agency was “focused primarily on preserving the bridges we have,” as well as a lengthy list of other needed projects.
The Fruitland City Council has sent a letter to an Idaho congressman to see if he might be able to find some support for the proposal for its burgeoning town.
On the second night of city budget meetings, after trying to find more money for PERS and hearing more about the East Lane repair, Hill said he went and checked out the road himself, “pacing out” several areas in need of repair. On night three, the mayor told the committee he didn’t think repairs would cost what the engineer had said the night before, further suggesting they might find the money to repair it from some other fund in the future.City Engineer Paul Woods, with Jacobs, explained how East Lane needs rehabilitation more than another chip seal or crack seal. The reason, he said, is due to prominent cracks that are visible. He said the hope was they would only need to do mill and inlay work. However, noted that he suspected it may take sub-base work, too.
Despite that expert advice, Hart and Hill still pressed to move the money away from the project.
At one point, Budget Committee Chairman David Sullivan noted that putting off the repair might make the project more costly down the road. He said he loved the idea of putting more toward paying down PERS, but he also saw the need to keep the streets from falling apart. The chairman said he would “hate to pay down the mortgage when the front door was falling off the house.”
Councilor Michael Braden asked the city engineer if there was a way to measure how much the cost could go up on the project if more time went by. Braden said if it was going to go up exponentially, he’d rather see the work done now. However, Woods said there was no way to know, adding that $575,000 was the best estimate at this time, noting that he thought the repair work could stay within that cost.
Woods was absent the third night when discussions continued, as did pressure from Hart and Hill to spend the street repair money elsewhere, which ultimately won the day.
City officials need to prioritize money for needed repairs of critical infrastructure — especially in high-traffic commercial areas. As the 2022-23 budget hasn’t officially been adopted, there’s still time to do that.
Until then, there is no guarantee a second bridge would be anything but an expensive price tag that connects people with heavily traveled streets in Ontario that may be in dire need of fixing. Isn’t that the metaphorical bridge to nowhere?
