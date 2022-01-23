Members of the Ontario City Council should take care to ensure that all of the city’s marijuana tax revenues are being spent as planned before leaning on the Oregon Legislature for a bigger slice of the pie or planning any further spending with it.
This is especially noteworthy as two on the council are looking to their colleagues to take action on spending more of those revenues at their next meeting on Tuesday evening.
On its face, the Ontario Promise plan seems to fit into the education goal of the city’s strategic plan. The plan calls for up to $30,000 to set up and administer a fund of $100,000. The funds would then be allocated out to about 1,000 students in kindergarten, 3rd, 6th, 9th and 12th grades residing in Ontario School District boundaries in the 2022-23 school year by means of $100 college savings fund disbursements. The catch: A parent or guardian must sign them up for the plan, so if that step is not taken, the money will be unspent.
Already, money that was allocated by the city for education purposes was unspent for the past two fiscal years, with the budget committee reducing a $20,000 chunk meant for it to $5,000 in 2021-22, due to it being unspent in the 2020-21 fiscal year.
What matters most in this whole scenario is that money was promised to go toward drug awareness education for students in Ontario. As retail marijuana dispensaries have been operating in Ontario’s city limits since July of 2019, the expanded education plan for the city’s youth is long overdue.
When approached by the the newspaper about this recently, I believe the stance taken by Council President Ken Hart was too lax. Hart has been working on the college savings proposal for the past several months with Mayor Riley Hill and Ontario School District Board of Directors President Tom Greco.
Saying he couldn’t speak to the unspent drug education awareness money, he said if Ontario Promise was passed, he would do all he could to see the college savings plan through. However, I strongly believe that Hart and the remaining council members should be more serious about seeing that youth in Ontario get expanded drug awareness education before allowing students to personally financially benefit from dispensary proceeds.
Some say drug education is up to parents. However, the reality is that many youth spend a good portion of their waking hours in school settings for the majority of the year for more than a decade. In those settings, they are sometimes exposed to drugs by their peers, and oftentimes, education from parents comes too late for a variety of reasons. This could be anything from raising latchkey kids to just not wanting to believe their children would be exposed to something like that in school.
Furthermore, Lifeways, the entity the council had selected to conduct the expanded drug education awareness for Ontario, didn’t do what was expected to be done for the past two years. While there may have been a change in leadership there, that is a lengthy gap for a plan to go unaddressed. As such, the council should consider looking to other avenues for drug awareness education, such as extra funding for school resource officers from Ontario Police Department.
There is no promise funding a college saving plan would continue. Even so, Hart and proponents hope to see it done this year and hope that future councils will see the benefit of adding to the savings plan. In November, voters will go to the ballots to select three new council members. Seats opening include Hart’s, along with Hill’s and Councilor Michael Braden’s, as their terms end this year.
While voicing his support for Ontario Promise at the Jan. 11 meeting, Hill ticked off reasons he supported the idea, adding to them “optics,” and how lawmakers in Salem see the city investing the money.
That said, the timing of rolling out the college savings plan couldn’t be better for elected leaders who currently have their hands out for more pot tax revenue. The council at its Jan. 11 meeting, OK’d paying a lobbying firm another $15,000 this year to see the passage of LC 21, a bill introduced by District 30 Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, on the city’s behalf. It would enable municipalities in Oregon to raise the local tax for retail sales of marijuana goods from the current state cap of 3% up to 10%. Local tax is on top of the state’s 17% tax.
Similar attempts to raise the local marijuana tax rate have been underway by elected officials since Ontario voters overturned the ban in November of 2018. While it would be ultimately up to voters to see it raise, it’s worth noting that opponents of higher tax in the past have repeatedly cited that if products gets too expensive, it could drive up the black market.
Our neighbors in southwestern parts of the state already are dealing with black-market chaos, largely from cartels with giant illegal marijuana operations. Some of them are even running out longtime farming families over issues, such as public safety and water rights, which the state is looking for ways to relieve.
Why then, would anybody want to risk more people turning to the black market for lower prices until the cartel issue is well under wraps?
Spending money on education for local youth is an important investment, but the city already promised part of that education would be expanded awareness when it comes to drugs, due to marijuana dispensaries operating here.
The elected leaders of Ontario need to seriously consider that before taking further action on marijuana tax revenues, including spending or looking for more. I urge members of the Ontario City Council to stick to their first promised investment of marijuana tax revenues regarding education for youth, before promising more.
