Since we can’t hug or shake hands, we’re told we should flash the “peace” sign. I don’t know. Seems pretty rabbit-holey to me…
Moving on, 2020 has thus far been a trip, hasn’t it? You got your global pandemic. You got those really big Japanese hornets that are enough to scare the stuff outta you, (but best not ‘cuz there’s a shortage of toilet paper, don’t you know.) You got your millions out of work, race riots, people storming state capitols with guns, and the president’s saying we should end the protests against police brutality with more police brutality.
I’d ask, “What’s next?” But not so long ago, while reading the news online, I asked the heavens, “What’s next? And you know what? The earth shook.
Yep, I asked the heavens a rhetorical question, and the heavens replied, “Get a load of this, dude.”
That should teach me to ask the heavens rhetorical questions…
Ever since then, it’s been a hard and fast rule in this household that we don’t ask the heavens rhetorical questions. (Who knew the Almighty had such a highly-developed, often mischievous sense of humor? Turns out Voltaire was spot-on when he said God is a comedian, playing to an audience that’s too afraid to laugh.)
So, as I pondered all the hatred, death, destruction, fear and basic rabbit-hole-ness that has been 2020 so far, I thought of a cute little story.
As many of you know, Lovely Wife is a teacher. She works very hard, and she puts all her love into her work and her students. I admire her greatly.
But this isn’t about the crush I have on my wife. This is about how she spends her time at home during the school year.Which is to say, like every other teacher in creation, she spends a great deal of her time at home, grading papers. And something interesting happens during almost every grading session.
At some point in her grading, she’ll gently place her pen on her work surface, heave a mighty sigh and say, “I gave you the answers. How can you get this wrong?”
So every Sunday, folks get all dressed up in their Sunday best, and they go to houses of worship, to listen to these nice, wise people, who are college-trained to teach them about the guy who put us here in the first place. These nice, wise people are definitely teachers, but what they teach is more important than readin’ writin’ and ‘rithmatic. (You might refer to what they do as a “calling.”)
These teachers are very, very lucky, though, because being the magnanimous entity He is, the guy who put us here in the first place provided us an instruction book. If these nice, wise people are genuinely nice and truly wise, they religiously (pardon the pun) refer to this tome in their teachings.
The people gathered listen respectfully; they nod their heads in agreement, they sing some songs, and pray their hardest to the guy who put us here in the first place, and they promise to practice what they’ve been taught.
And then over the course of the following six days, way too many of them go out into the world, and they hate, and they hurt and they kill. They lie and they scheme and they destroy. And when things get really difficult, as things are often wont to do, (As they are right now,) they fly off the handle, and give into fear and chase purely selfish pursuits, even though the nice, wise people in the places of worship, and the instruction book the guy who put us here in the first place gave us specifically instruct them not to do so.
My point is, sometimes I wonder how often the Almighty just sits back, heaves a mighty sigh, and says, “I gave them the answers. How can they get this so wrong?”
What? Too preachy?
Craig Carter is an Ontario resident and can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.
