I would like to take a moment to talk about how your law enforcement assists the city government with enforcing the existing ordinances. Your Nyssa Police Department currently employs a part-time ordinance officer, who has the responsibility of taking, following up with ordinance complaints and enforcing those ordinances. Following the initial complaint, the ordinance officer is responsible for contacting responsible persons and working with them to bring those ordinance violations into compliance. Generally, a citation is the last course of action to gain compliance. Also, the ordinance officer will work with responsible persons and give ample time to correct ordinance problems, rather than citation or abatement.
An abatement is where the ordinance officer and city will have a third party (or Public Works) bring the ordinance into compliance, in which the responsible person will be liable for the costs. For example, the ordinance officer will generally give two weeks to gain voluntary compliance and offer additional time if the responsible person communicates with the ordinance officer and works to correct the problem. If the responsible persons fail to do so, they will be subject to a fine and citation and/or go through the abatement process.
Finally, the ordinance officer will provide a report of his/her duties to the City Council each month.
The Nyssa Police Department oversees the ordinance officer and his/her duties. Your Nyssa Police Department follows a chain of command to help assist you in addressing complaints with how the ordinance officer or police department handle a complaint. The Nyssa Police Department Sergeant is the ordinance officer’s direct supervisor and, generally, the first to speak with if you have complaints or questions with how the ordinance officer is conducting business.
If you are not satisfied with how the sergeant has handled the situations, then you would take your complaint to the Chief of Police.
If this does not solve the complaint, you could then speak with the city manager and, later, the City Council, if your complaint is not resolved.
Don Ballou is the chief of police for the Nyssa Police Department. Citizens can submit questions for the column to editor@argusobserver.com with “safety” in the subject line or by calling them in to (541) 823-4818. The opinions and views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of the Argus Observer.
