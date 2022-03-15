Concerns over texting while driving is something that has been widely talked about over the last decade. Idaho and Oregon have created laws that specifically prohibit not only the act of texting and driving, but also the use of mobile devices while driving. While these things are against the law, the real question is: Why does this matter to drivers?
State Farm routinely conducts surveys and studies about distracted driving. In 2022, it published the results of a comparative study from data gathered in 2010 and 2020. (State Farm Insurance, 2022) The change in driving behaviors over the last 10 years is concerning.
• Text messaging increased from 31% to 41%;
• Reading email rose from 17% to 32%;
• Reading social media information increased from 11% to 29%; and
• Accessing the internet more than doubled from 17% to 36%.
Public Service Announcements have warned about the dangers of using a mobile device while driving; however, the trend continues to grow. A 2017 State Farm Survey indicates that drivers continue to drive distracted even though they know the dangers. Their reasons? They need to stay in touch with people, have developed the habit to use their device while driving, need to search for information on the internet while driving, and they want to instantly share with other people. (State Farm Insurance, 2017)
A 2019 National Highway Traffic Safety Administration report states that 3,142 people died in the United States in car crashes where distracted driving was a factor. (NHTSA, n.d.) Idaho has also felt some of these same tragedies where our family, friends, and communities have been impacted by the loss of a life due to distracted driving.
While following the law is important, it is more important for each of us to recognize the risks involved in operating a motor vehicle. It is easy to develop dangerous habits and justify why we think it is ok to continue to do them.
I urge our community to think about all habits which take our minds off of driving. These behaviors can have serious consequences for not only us, but for the people who are driving in the lane beside us.
I continue to remember one message sent by a driver that resulted in a fatal collision. It was 2012, when a Utah State University student was driving home to see family. According to an Idaho Press article she sent a Facebook message to a friend that said, “Driving and Facebooking is not safe.” After sending this message, she ran into a semi-truck and died.
Improving the safety of our roadways begins with each driver on them. We can all contribute to safer roads by checking our messages before we start driving, asking our passenger to read and respond to any messages, leave the phone in the back seat where we cannot reach it while driving, or creating the habit of turning off the phone while driving. Creating safe habits will prevent us from being tempted to use a mobile device while driving.
