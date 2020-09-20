Dear Editor,

I am very disappointed in many of our fellow citizens. Many of us are being nasty, aggressive, and intolerant in numerous ways. Social development is painfully slow, over many generations. Regrettably we have a long ways to go. We need to teach and promote fairness, patience, kindness, empathy, respect, cooperation, democracy. We can accomplish more when we work together.

- Clint Schock,

Ontario

