Dear Abby: My husband and I have three children, and I feel really lucky to be able to stay home with them. I appreciate how hard my husband works so that I can do this. Our kids are young, so we are in a somewhat tedious season of life, without a lot of rest. But it's just a season, and it's already going by so fast.

Recently, my husband became interested in motorcycles and bought a nice vintage one. I was fine with it because he rides it only in our neighborhood, and it isn't very fast. I understand he needs an outlet and I want him to have a hobby, but I wish it wasn't motorcycles.



