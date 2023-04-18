National conversations surrounding the remote possibility of impeaching Justice Clarence Thomas for accepting—and failing to report—lavish gifts from a GOP billionaire with interests before the Supreme Court have prompted important questions from readers about the application of the Impeachment Clause to Supreme Court Justices.

In a nutshell, curious readers wonder whether Justices and federal judges are subject to impeachment? If so, what are the criteria? Have we impeached a Supreme Court Justice?



David Adler is president of The Alturas Institute, a nonprofit organization created to promote the Constitution, gender equality and civic education. This column is made possible with the support of the South Dakota Humanities Council and South Dakota Newspaper Association. The views and opinions expressed here are not necessarily those of the Argus Observer.

