Do respiratory illnesses have you feeling down? What to do if you’re sick.
Take care of yourself, know when to see a health-care provider and prevent spreading it.
With the flu season still going and COVID-19 cases spiking, it is important for those who are sick to know how to take care of themselves and how to avoid spreading viruses to others.
“Most people will recover within a week or two, and if they have mild illness do not need to go to the emergency room or urgent care,” said Danette Glenn, a registered nurse at the Malheur County Health Department. “If the signs of illness are mild, the best thing to do is to stay home, rest and avoid others. If you are at high risk or concerned about your illness, call your health-care provider.”
Even though most people have mild to moderate symptoms, some people with severe illness do need emergency care. Adults having a hard time breathing or shortness of breath, pain or pressure in the chest or abdomen, sudden dizziness, confusion, severe or persistent vomiting, purple or blue discoloration of the lips, or seizures should be seen promptly. This is also true for people with respiratory viruses who get better, then have a fever and cough that return.
The flu virus can be more severe for infants and children. Children should be seen urgently if they have fast or troubled breathing, bluish skin color, are not waking up or interacting, become so irritable that they do not want to be held, or a fever with a rash. They should also be seen if symptoms get better, but then come back with a fever and cough. Infants should get medical help right away if they are unable to eat, have a hard time breathing, do not have tears when they cry, or have many fewer wet diapers than normal.
Other people at higher risk of severe illness from respiratory viruses include: people who are unvaccinated for COVID-19 and influenza, people age 65 years or older, pregnant women, and those with chronic medical conditions or weak immune systems. These people should talk to their health-care provider if they develop moderate to severe symptoms.
People who are sick should protect others from the viruses. They should stay home, wash their hands often or use alcohol rubs when soap isn’t available. They should also cover their nose and mouth with a tissue or their elbow when they cough or sneeze. For COVID-19 specific recommendations, visit Oregon.gov/positivecovidtest or call the COVID-19 hotline at (866) 917-8881.
The flu and COVID-19 vaccines are available at many health-care provider offices and local pharmacies — be sure to call to confirm availability and make an appointment, if necessary. For help finding a location to get vaccines, call 211. The Malheur County Health Department welcomes walk-ins for vaccines on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at the clinic, at 1108 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.