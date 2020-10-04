I thought of my father as I donned my mask at work this morning.
He was part of the “Greatest Generation.” He fought in the South Pacific in World War II, then came home and worked hard, drank hard and fought hard. In fact, I’ll never know anyone as tough as him. For instance, the time he used two pencils to set his broken nose in the bathroom mirror after a gnarly bar fight. Or him removing his own casts and/or stitches after bar fights. (Sense a theme?)
He was perpetually tough, crabby and mean. Which is to say when he was young, he was a tough, mean, crabby young man. When he was middle aged, he was a middle-aged tough, mean, crabby man. And as he approached old age, he was an aging tough, mean, crabby man.
Were he to be alive today, he’d be 101. Which means he’d be more than a century of neon blue-eyed crabby, tough and mean. Unless, of course, you happened to be a pretty woman. Then he’d be the most charming thing you ever laid your eyes on.
(Tough, crabby, mean and almost criminally charming. What a combination …)
Yeah, I’d like to see someone try to force Dad to wear a mask. (A very large gun or a very pretty woman would be required.)
Then after I mused about Dad being admonished to wear a mask, I found myself wondering what he’d think of the current president. That’s easy: He’d detest the guy. A rich Republican who can’t tell the truth to save his life. Yeah, that’d go over real well.
To be fair, though, he would’ve detested the previous president even more. (Dad was born in West Virginia in 1919. Wouldn’t have mattered that the previous president was a Democrat. That’s all I’m going to say.)
He also would’ve detested the president before that. (Republican, not-so bright, and Republican.)
And as for the president before that, well, do the words, “brain aneurysm” mean anything to you?
Truth is, the only presidents I can remember Dad saying he liked were FDR and Truman. He groused equally about Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon, Ford, Carter and Reagan. He was consistent. Gotta give him that.
He also probably would’ve been most dismayed that his baby boy spews hippie freak free love liberal drivel in the newspaper. “People know he’s our kid,” I can hear him complaining to Mom. “That’s your boy, Dusty.”
Yep, I’m quite certain there’d often be horrendous noises coming from his room at the nursing home.
“Aw, it’s just Mr. Carter and his son arguing politics,” I can hear one nurse say to another. “Don’t go in there, though. The language is enough to melt your earlobes.”
Yes, I hear Dad’s voice often these days. When I see a young woman with tattoos and piercings (“What a waste!”), or a young man with tattoos and piercings (I’d tell you what he’d say about that, but this is a family newspaper.). When I drive by a marijuana dispensary (“If I didn’t know about your governor’s different sexual preference, I’d come live with you.”). When someone drives by with their stereo rattling the windows: (“You know, a well-placed shot with the pellet gun would put an end to that once and for all.”); And especially when I picture him reading one of my columns (“ There’s just no way that’s my kid.”).
So it’s probably a good thing Dad didn’t make it past age 63. All I can say is had he lived, he probably would’ve taken up a number of foreign languages.
“This 21st Century of yours has me plum out of English dirty words,” I can hear him grousing. (Yes, he’d blame a whole danged century on me.)
