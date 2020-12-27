The following is a special year-end message from Atticus E. Carter, Esq., Attorney at Litterbox.
My fellow Feline Americans:
2020 has been a challenge for us, what with (Ugh!) humans being in our houses way too much, and — well — just humans in general. (Were it not for the food, the toys and the attention, (when we want it, and only when we want it), the species known as Homo Sapiens would be a completely worthless lot.
To begin, I regret to inform you the class action lawsuit I filed against the (Ugh!) humans last Spring was summarily dismissed, “with prejudice.” (For those uneducated cats — and the (Ugh!) humans,) when a judge makes a ruling, “with prejudice,” it’s a polite judge way of saying, “Get this piece of litter leavings out of my sight, and don’t bring it back again.” It also sends a message to other courts that says, “Don’t waste your time with this piece of litter leavings.”
What can I say? The courts are rigged against felines. (It is, after all, an (Ugh!) human endeavor, so we really can’t expect much from them, can we?)
And speaking of the activities of the (Ugh!) humans, you should know that like danged near every other lawyer in the world, I was approached to assist in the effort to overturn the election. I declined. For one thing, involving myself in the matters of the (Ugh!) humans is beneath me, but I also think this particular effort is especially pathetic. Even for them. And for another thing, did you see the other lawyers involved? Who’d really want to be associated with that dumpster fire?
As for current activities, I was thinking of filing a lawsuit against that funny orange man with bad hair on television, who just seems to endlessly blather on and on about how the world is against him, but I find if I go upstairs and burrow under the bedspread, I can no longer hear him, and that particular annoyance is solved. The lesson being, not everything has to be taken to court. Or maybe the lesson is sometimes annoyances are best handled with a bedspread over your head.
(Craig here. Just want you to know the cat said that. Not me. Send your nasty letters to him.)
I am also considering legal action against Netflix and Amazon Prime, because I don’t particularly care for the musical notes that play when their services boot up on the (Ugh!) human’s television. (If you’re anything like me, it hurts my ears and makes me crabby. But do the (Ugh!) humans care? No! Just, ‘me, me me’ all day, every day.)
And speaking of Amazon, considering Mr. Bezos, the CEO of Amazon increased his wealth considerably after Americans received their stimulus checks, I think it’s fair to say Will Rogers was absolutely right when he observed that money doesn’t trickle down, it trickles up. “Give [money] to the people at the bottom and the people at the top will have it by night, anyhow,” he observed. “But it would’ve at least passed through the poor fella’s hands.”
(Just so you know, Craig said that, not me. Address your nasty letters accordingly.) (Well, no, Will Rogers said that. Good luck sending correspondence, nasty or otherwise, to him.)
And finally, 2020 being what it was, I think it’s very fair to say knowing the (Ugh!) humans, 2021 probably won’t be any better. Yes, we can all hope, given the fact that the (Ugh!) humans have developed a COVID-19 vaccine and all, but we know the (Ugh!) humans, don’t we?
So if in the course of 2021, you find yourself a victim of the (Ugh!) humans’ shenanigans, feel free to call 1-800-CATS RULE, and for a nominal fee, we’ll see if we can get you some relief. That’s 1-800-CATS RULE.
(Note: If you call the number and you don’t get the response you expect, don’t blame me. You’re the one who believed a cat could write.)
Happy New Year!
