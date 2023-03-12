If I was in in charge, here’s what I’d do…
First, you don’t want me in charge. I’ve told you before, nothing good can come from me in charge. You want smarter, better people than me, but if you were to back me into a corner, hold a gun to my head, and demand, “Be in charge, buster!” here’s what I’d do…
You’d have to pass a basic civics test to vote. Citizenship in a free country demands you know how things work. You should know how many Representatives are in the United States House of Representatives and how many senators there are in the U.S. Senate, and the lengths of their terms of office.
You should know how laws are made. You should know how many Articles and Amendments there are in the U.S. Constitution. You should have at least read the U.S. Constitution. (It’s an incredibly easy read. Honest.)
You should know the names of the people representing you in the U.S. House and Senate. You should certainly know the name of your state’s governor, the name of your representative in your state legislature, whether your state has a unicameral or bicameral legislature, what unicameral and bicameral mean, the name of your town’s mayor, at least one person on your city council, and at least one member of your local school board.
I think if we cast votes based on our knowledge of how our city, state and country are supposed to operate, and who’s running it now, we wouldn’t fall so easily for populists and con artists. And speaking of populists and con artists, let’s 86 the two-party system. The world is filled with complexities and nuance, but our political system limits our choices to two. Make sense of that.
I mean, if you’re like me, you’re really not all that pleased with the immaturity, selfishness, and blithe out-of-touch arrogance and ignorance of both parties. I suspect most of us enter voting booths holding our noses, voting for the lesser of evils. We should be open to all options, not limiting our options to two.
Face it, almost all of America’s political problems stem from the silly, misguided notion that our political choices are limited to two. Especially when you consider what we have right now isn’t so much a two-party system as it is a different-sides-of-the-same-coin system. It’s messed-up.
Yes, I have abandoned Democrats, and have no use whatsoever for Republicans. I’m now officially an aging hippie freak free love liberal Utopianist. As I said, I want the people leading my country to be smarter than me, have a more complete world view than mine, be a LOT more patient and understanding than me, and most of all, I want the people leading the country to have plans and aspirations. Real plans and aspirations, beyond merely getting re-elected, and “owning the other side.”
However, I know my utopia will never come to pass. So, to deal with the mess of modern Republican/Democrat childish divisiveness, I think I have a solution to shock those goomers to a semblance of reality. Let’s deploy the most feared fighting force ever known to mankind, the nuns who taught me in grade school, (the most ironically named Sisters of Charity and Mercy,) to do their ruler-wielding, bottom-paddling, spare-the-rod discipline thing on the Legislative and Executive Branches of the US Government. (And state governments as well.)
If a given Representative or senator hasn’t drafted any legislation, that’s a whack on the back of the hand with a three-sided ruler for you!. If they spend more time on vacation and shilling on cable news, paddle city, baby! Misbehaving, lying, cheating, being basically immature and not very nice at all? Wait ‘til you see what my crusaders in heavy wool habits have in store for you, bub!
I, of course, would be glued to my television or phone, gleefully watching the mayhem only Sister Margaret Castigation and the girls can dish out. Oh, sure. It’d be cruel and unusual punishment defined, but tell me you wouldn’t be just beyond all description giddy to see, (Place the name of your least favorite politician here,) getting a thorough paddling from Sister Margaret Castigation and the girls.
And that’s why you don’t want me in charge…
