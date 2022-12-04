Lovely Wife and I recently discovered the TV show, “Yellowstone.” Yeah, I know. They’re five seasons in. Give us a break. We’re old. It takes time for us to catch on.

Anyway, I really do like the show, but the geography of the tale is a bit askew. For instance, in the show, the Yellowstone Ranch is in Montana’s Paradise Valley, and there’s a Native Reservation adjacent to the ranch. In reality, the nearest Native Reservation to the Paradise Valley is the Crow Reservation, more than a hundred miles away. And the actual ranch house and property on the show is on the other side of the Continental Divide from the Paradise Valley, near Darby. (In the Bitterroot Valley.) And while the nearest town to the Yellowstone Ranch on the show is Bozeman, the town shots and interiors on seasons four and five of the show are shot in Missoula. In cowboy vernacular, there are times of the year, (Grizzly-Bobcat weekend,) when mixing up Missoula and Bozeman could very well result in a wicked kick to the chaps, if you get my drift. And we won’t even get into the fact that most of the first three seasons of the show were filmed in Utah. (Gasp!)



Craig Carter is an Ontario resident and can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914.

