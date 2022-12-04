Lovely Wife and I recently discovered the TV show, “Yellowstone.” Yeah, I know. They’re five seasons in. Give us a break. We’re old. It takes time for us to catch on.
Anyway, I really do like the show, but the geography of the tale is a bit askew. For instance, in the show, the Yellowstone Ranch is in Montana’s Paradise Valley, and there’s a Native Reservation adjacent to the ranch. In reality, the nearest Native Reservation to the Paradise Valley is the Crow Reservation, more than a hundred miles away. And the actual ranch house and property on the show is on the other side of the Continental Divide from the Paradise Valley, near Darby. (In the Bitterroot Valley.) And while the nearest town to the Yellowstone Ranch on the show is Bozeman, the town shots and interiors on seasons four and five of the show are shot in Missoula. In cowboy vernacular, there are times of the year, (Grizzly-Bobcat weekend,) when mixing up Missoula and Bozeman could very well result in a wicked kick to the chaps, if you get my drift. And we won’t even get into the fact that most of the first three seasons of the show were filmed in Utah. (Gasp!)
Sorry for getting all Montana picky. I feel it’s important all you “Yellowstone” fans understand basic Montana geography. (You’re welcome.)
I also feel the need to let you know not all Montanans are like that. Why, hard as it may be to believe, there are born and raised Montanans who’ve never been on a horse. (I once petted one at my sister’s house. Does that count?) Furthermore, there are born and raised Montanans you’ll never, ever see in a cowboy hat and boots. Without getting offensively graphic, let’s just say these Montanans look slightly more Village People than John Dutton in such garb.
However, the main crux of the storyline on “Yellowstone” is right on the money. The dichotomy between what I like to call Born Montana and Neuvo Montana. Born Montana are the people who can remember their state without fences and “Private Property” signs. When the economy was mining, ranching and lumber. When a young boy and his father could go just about anywhere outside town to find a Christmas tree.
Neuvo Montana is the moneyed elite, that come to Montana mostly from California, wishing to turn the state into Aspen and Vail, Telluride, Park City and Jackson Hole. Rich people “Paradise.” They come because those other rich people paradises have lost their sheen. (“Commoners” go there now. The humanity!) So, it’s been determined that Montana is their next paradise. (In the immortal words of the last lyric of the Eagles album, “Hotel California,” “They called it paradise, I don’t know why. You call someplace paradise, kiss it goodbye.”
Truth is, though, I oversimplify. The reality and nuance of Montana’s situation isn’t quite so cut and dry. You see, Born Montanans don’t like Neuvo Montanans, but they like what Neuvo Montanans bring. Your Costco, your In and Out Burger, your Whole Foods and Chick-Fil-A. They also don’t mind all the money Neuvo Montanans bring, because let’s face it, you can’t eat scenery, can you? (If you could eat scenery, all of Western Montana would’ve been plated and served to billionaires in trendy bistros and restaurants generations ago.)
When Lovely Wife and I were in Missoula last August, I hardly recognized the stomping grounds of my youth, for the sprawl, traffic and over development. And then it hit me…
When I moved away from Missoula in 1981, it was the definition of a dying town. The last of the lumber mills were closing, the paper mill had drastically cut production, and Missoula’s downtown was a graveyard ghost. Born Montanans griped about that, every bit as much as they now gripe about what amounts to the revitalization of their entire state’s economy.
It’d be nice if you could have smart, controlled economic growth, but economic growth is like a Frankenstein monster. It goes and does whatever it wants, regardless of consequence.
So, I suppose the American West can take solace in billionaires’ recent obsession with going to Mars. Maybe that’s their next paradise. In fact, maybe there are Martians, now living underground there, who will one day gripe about the billionaire spaceship noise and pollution…While waiting in line at the Chick-Fil-A drive thru.
Craig Carter is an Ontario resident and can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.
