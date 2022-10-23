I have a gnarly idea for a self-help book.

Now, I know what you’re thinking. “What the heck qualifies a schlub like you to write a self-help book?”



Craig Carter is an Ontario resident and can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.

Tags

Load comments