I have a gnarly idea for a self-help book.
Now, I know what you’re thinking. “What the heck qualifies a schlub like you to write a self-help book?”
That’s a more than fair question, and I’ll answer it with another question: What the heck qualifies any schlub to write a self-help book? Let’s face it, one is really qualified to tell others how they should live their lives. But that doesn’t stop the busybodies, buttinskies and folks that just don’t know how to mind their own business from telling others how to live, now does it? I figure my body is as busy as the next guy’s and I can butt in with the best of them. Why not cash in?
So yes, despite the fact that I am indeed a schlub, a nobody, the insignificant-est of the insignificant, and I probably shouldn’t be telling others how to live their lives, I’m gonna do it anyway, because it’s my column, ain’t it?
My self-help book will be entitled, “Ten Easy Steps to Happy,” and since my seven and a third loyal readers are so loyal, I thought I’d share the basic bullet points of the book with you. Thanks aren’t necessary. I’m more than happy to do it.
So here it is: “Ten Easy Steps to Happy.” The Reader’s Digest version.
First, avoid obsessions with people. Don’t worship celebrities, athletes, musicians, politicians, etc. Have you ever noticed the latest, hottest celebrity always gets taken down in the end? That’s because no one’s perfect. Flaws are always exposed. Hence, worshipping others is a sure-fire road to disappointment and disenchantment.
Second, ignore symbols. Flags, statues, icons, medals; anything that symbolizes something else. What the symbol symbolizes is always more important than the symbol. George Carlin said, “I don’t care for symbols, because I’m not symbol-minded.” Yup.
Third, mind your potty mouth. The first year I wrote this column, I received a note from my mother-in-law, requesting I not take the Lord’s name in vain in my work. I’m proud to say I’ve honored that request for 25 years. I do swear a lot outside the column. I gotta work on that.
Fourth, recognize and honor family members. Especially your parents.
(You know what I’m doing here, right?)
Fifth, set aside one day a week for reflection. A day to recognize and acknowledge there’s a force higher than you in Creation. I’ve found people who do that are usually much better adjusted than those who don’t.
Sixth, and this goes without saying, don’t take anyone’s life.
(You get it now, right?)
Seventh, keep your filthy, slimy mitts off other peoples’ spouses. Cheaters are icky, characterless individuals. Don’t be a characterless, icky individual.
Eighth, don’t take what isn’t yours. Simple, effective strategy, if you ask me.
Ninth, don’t lie. Have you ever noticed that even the tiniest lies complicate your life more than it need be?
And finally, don’t waste a second of your time envying the possessions or positions of others. It’s the definition of a fool’s errand and a waste of time.
You’re smart. I know you are. Smart enough to recognize that the above are the Ten Commandments. The idea for this came to me the other day, when I saw an ad on television for yet another self-help book. I’ve long felt the perfect self-help instructions are found in the simplest places. Case in point, what you just read.
Whether you’re religious or not, the Commandments are just common sense, aren’t they? Don’t worship anyone but the Almighty, because everyone and everything in the imperfect universe is bound to let you down. Don’t be symbol-minded. Watch your potty mouth. Recognize and honor your parents, set aside a day to honor the One who put you here, don’t cheat on your spouse, don’t kill, don’t lie, don’t steal, and don’t languish in envy.
If you just do those ten things, you’ll be far ahead of the game.
Oh! And before I forget, I’ll end the book by offering a special bonus instruction: Treat others as you’d like to be treated. (See what I did there?)
I’m not really going to write that book, though. Mostly ‘cuz I fear some seriously bad juju could come from plagiarizing an author who etches His work in stone and has a history of smiting.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.