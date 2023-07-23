Craig Carter

Craig Carter

It takes four years to run for president. Why should it take four years to run for president? Seriously. The former president announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election shortly after the 2020 election. What’s the rush? It’d be different if he had four years-worth of ideas and plans to espouse, but he just keeps saying the same things over and over.

In all fairness, the other 17 people vying for the office, including the guy who currently occupies the office, are doing the same thing. But if all your presidential candidate friends were jumping off a bridge, does that mean you should do it, too?



Craig Carter is an Ontario resident and can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.

Tags

Load comments