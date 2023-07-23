It takes four years to run for president. Why should it take four years to run for president? Seriously. The former president announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election shortly after the 2020 election. What’s the rush? It’d be different if he had four years-worth of ideas and plans to espouse, but he just keeps saying the same things over and over.
In all fairness, the other 17 people vying for the office, including the guy who currently occupies the office, are doing the same thing. But if all your presidential candidate friends were jumping off a bridge, does that mean you should do it, too?
And while we’re on the subject of presidential candidates, let me say my personal favorite of them is Republican Vivek Ramaswamy. Don’t get me wrong, I wouldn’t vote for him on a dare or for money. I just like his name. Vivek Ramaswamy. Rolls right off the tongue, doesn’t it? I also mention him because he’s the perfect personification of the deliberate ignorance of presidential candidates.
You see, Viv, (I call him Viv,) says if he’s elected, he’s going to raise the voting age to 25. Viv is deliberately ignorant of the office he seeks. If Viv were to just casually peruse the Constitution, he’d know the voting age is specifically addressed in the 26th Amendment, and he’d further know the president cannot pass, alter or repeal a Constitutional amendment on his or her own. Altering or repealing an existing Constitutional Amendment requires a two-thirds vote of both the House and Senate, and for two-thirds of state legislatures to ratify. Good luck with that, Viv.
However, deliberate ignorance of the presidency isn’t unique to Viv. Plain fact is the 18 people seeking the office, including the guy who’s currently in the office, have all said they want to do things presidents simply aren’t Constitutionally allowed to do. Ol’ Viv wants to repeal a Constitutional Amendment, the former president says he’s going to repeal a clause of the 14th Amendment, via an Executive Order, another candidate says he’s going to abolish entire Cabinet posts. If they actually read the document they hope to take an oath to protect, they’d see the presidency is not the omnipotent office they want you to think it is.
But I fear I’ve once again taken the scenic route to the point, which is American political campaigns taking years, when they should take weeks. (Or days, if I had my way.) You know who I blame for this? The voters. Let’s break it down.
25% of American voters are staunch Republicans. Their candidate could be caught in a hotel room with seven hookers, taking bribes from known terrorists, while milking a goat of ill repute, and staunch Republicans will still vote for said candidate.
25% of the voters are staunch Democrats. Their candidate could be caught in that same hotel room, with seven different hookers, (because even hookers can be partisan,) taking bribes from those same terrorists, while milking that same goat of ill repute, (Goats are known to not really care about partisan politics,) and staunch Democrats will still vote for their candidate.
25% of the electorate say they’re neither Democrat nor Republican, but their social media posts show they’re just as staunch as the other staunches. They just want people to think they can think for themselves. They can’t.
15% of voters lean one way or another. To their credit, though, they admit their leanings, and are often willing to listen to the other side. But when push comes to shove, they’ll most likely vote for the candidate whose party and ideology they lean toward.
That leaves 10% Who are these folks?
They’re the people who reply, “I don’t know,” to pollsters, right up until Election Day. They don’t really pay any attention to politics whatsoever, and they most likely won’t make up their minds until the moment they have a ballot in their non-committed hands. They decide elections.
If the other 90% did our civic duty, and held elected officials accountable, instead of squabbling over whose candidate is wronger, elections wouldn’t be decided by an uninformed, oftentimes misinformed 10%. That’s why it takes four years to run for president. Callously keeping the already manipulated 90% in line, while trying to manipulate the remaining 10% takes time.
Craig Carter is an Ontario resident and can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.
