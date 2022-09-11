We interrupt the dire nature of the world to concentrate on something really important …
Give a yell, give a cheer, boys and girls! For once again, it’s time for large men in very tight pants to fight way too hard over a way-too-funny-shaped ball. ‘Tis football season.
To be honest, I used to care a lot about football. Specifically, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the San Francisco 49ers and to a lesser extent, the Montana Grizzlies.
I was a Notre Dame fan because I attended Catholic schools, and was thus led to believe every other college football team existed solely to lose to the Irish. This near-cult fanhood lasted until I was in ninth grade, when I made a major discovery. Yes sir, it was during the 1970 Notre Dame/USC game when my raging adolescent hormones and our new color TV led me to a major epiphany. While Notre Dame had their usual cadre of male cheerleaders, (Eww!) USC had an entire gaggle of very pretty Southern California girls, clad in white sweaters, with “USC” emblazoned on them, and flouncy white cheerleader skirts.
The USC Song Girls.
Catholic, schmatholic. Go Trojans!”
However, as I aged and matured, (Tragically, much more of the former than the latter,) I found my way back to being an Irish fan. (Unless, of course, USC was involved. Song Girls, dudes. Song Girls.)
As for the pros, I started being a Niners fan in the mid 1960’s. because of their quarterback, John Brodie, who wore low topped cleats, and was thus cool. And in all honesty, I wasn’t a Grizzly fan when I attended that fine institution, because the Grizzlies stunk back then. But when they started winning, I started fanning. (I know, it’s sad. But at least I’m honest.)
So anyway, like I said, I used to care a great deal about both pro and college football. Specifically, the Niners, the Irish, (except when they played the Song Girls -uh – I mean Trojans,) and the Grizzlies. (Provided they won.) To the extent where my well-being and self-esteem hinged on every game. Like way too many American football fan(atics), every autumn weekend found me a mess, a muddle, a delusional car wreck of a human being. But as I aged, I started to realize the absurdity of not just football, but of all sports. Doubt me? Just describe a sport, any sport.
Baseball: People in funny clothes hit a ball and then run around and touch hard pillows. Soccer: People run around a very large field, kicking a paneled ball hither and yon for an hour and a half. Skiing: People strap boards to their feet and slide down mountains for speed and/or style. Skating: People strap blades to their feet and slide on the ice for speed and/or style. Olympic Biathlon: People put boards on their feet, and slide hither and yon forever, stopping occasionally to shoot at stuff. (But not each other. Drat!)
And then there’s American football. Very large men in way-too-tight pants, fighting way-too-hard over a way-too-funny-shaped-ball. The game is timed, but not really, (Is there anything as interminable as the last two minutes of a football game?) and most absurd of all, far more time is spent gathering in groups to discuss what they’ve done and are going to do than is spent actually playing the game.
And that’s just the tip of the absurdity iceberg. Dig this: Pro football has a full playoff scenario, while at the end of the college football season, a group of people gather in a room, to determine the best four teams in the land, and those four teams play to determine their sport’s champion.
Still not absurd enough. College and pro football, teams are based in cities and on college campuses, but the players themselves and the coaches are rarely from those places. Does that stop the people who live in those places from taking an almost unrealistic pride in the exploits of those players from other places? Nope. They’re just glad the players in question are wearing laundry that bear the name of their city or college.
And that’s why I now watch football and all other sports, purely for the entertainment value of their absurdity. (Unless, of course, USC is playing. Then it’s all about the Song Girls, dudes. The Song Girls!)
