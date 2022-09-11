Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

We interrupt the dire nature of the world to concentrate on something really important …

Give a yell, give a cheer, boys and girls! For once again, it’s time for large men in very tight pants to fight way too hard over a way-too-funny-shaped ball. ‘Tis football season.



Craig Carter is an Ontario resident and can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.

Tags

Load comments