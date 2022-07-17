When I first saw a promo for the new FX show, “The Old Man,” all I could say was, “Well, it’s official. The entertainment world has run out of ideas.” I mean, as a bona fide geezer, a card-carrying coot and an unashamed wrinkle factory, I had to wonder what a show called, “The Old Man,” would entail. No doubt, there’d be an entire episode of the hero getting up a gazillion times in the night to relieve himself. Or perhaps an episode that explores the myriad grunts and groans coots make, getting in and out of chairs. Or here’s a good one. They could have the codger wandering the house, looking for the keys that are in his left hand. Or maybe an episode entitled, “Get off my lawn, or I’m gonna call the cops!” And the show’s special Holiday episode could feature the duffer driving 500 miles to see the grandkids with his left blinker and emergency brake on the whole way. And a television show about an old man simply would not be complete without the hero regaling random strangers with tales of the efficacy of his latest laxative and hemorrhoid remedy.
Or if they wanted a truly accurate depiction of old manhood, the show would simply be the geezer doing whatever his wife tells him to do, grumbling and grousing under his breath all the while.
Still, despite my reservations, I watched, and guess what? The first episode began with a montage of the hero, getting up numerous times in the middle of the night to relieve himself.
Oh, geez…
Now, I would’ve changed the channel, but I didn’t want to wake Lovely Wife with the noises I made getting out of the chair to find the remote — which was in my left hand. And I have to admit the plot picked up from there. Our hero subsequently shot two much younger men, and got into a gnarly brawl with another, that culminated in the geezer’s two Rottweilers mauling his younger opponent to death.
Yep, turns out “The Old Man,” is just another installment of the most hackneyed plot line in modern television and movies: The geez as hero. He’s an expert in martial arts and other bad habits. He flirts with young women, and other creepy stuff. He saves the world, and other outlandishly unrealistic possibilities.
Predictably, as my generation has aged, the small and large screens have been flooded superhero coffin dodgers, when we all know geriatric reality is something else entirely. I’d love to save the world, Mr. President, my lumbago is acting up, and really, I have to get home to take my meds, and drink some Milk of Magnesia.
Leaving me to ask, where are the hero plotlines for old women? I mean, while the coots on screen lead glamourous, dangerous lives, older women are portrayed on screen as crime victims, or the shrew, demanding to talk to the manager. Or worst of all, the foul-mouthed sassy old biddy, who has amorous intentions toward the old codger hero, but is rebuffed, because the geezer is wild for a hot young girl, who wouldn’t be seen in the real world with a man this old and wrinkled unless a large sum of money or a gun, or both, were involved.
Tragically, on large and small screens, old men get to be atypical while older women are relegated to the stereotypical.
There should at least be a show where a Lovely Wife says to the old codger hero, “You’ve been sitting in that danged recliner so long, I’m afraid you’re going to melt into the danged thing. Why don’t you go out and save the world, or something? Only, no flirting with young women. It’s creepy.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.