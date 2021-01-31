‘You gonna get vaccinated?” a customer at my day job asked the other day.
“Of course,” I replied.
He cast a disdainful glance at me, and said, “ Not me! I hear there might be computer chips in the vaccine that tracks your every move. And who knows what other nasty stuff is in it.”
I shrugged my shoulders, and he haughtily walked away, with an energy drink in one hand and a package of beef jerky in the other.
(I swear, the country has completely lost its ability to recognize irony.)
At any rate, here’s how I view the “controversy,” over what is or isn’t in the vaccine …
Regarding the computer chip thing: if there is indeed a computer chip in the vaccine, I feel sorry for the guy or gal at the NSA he’s in his writing dungeon, he’s making a movement.) Which is to say he or she will be as bored as the dude or gal at the NSA that tracks my cellphone usage. (YouTube videos of cats and bike repair and maintenance, and “I love you, what do you want to do for dinner?” texts between Lovely Wife and I. (What can I say? I’m not a complicated human being. I’m like a half a step above chimpanzee. The difference being: Chimpanzees have friends.)
As for what what other nasty stuff might be in the vaccine; in my 790 months on our little green rock (Yeah, go ahead, do the math. Humiliate me.), I’ve ingested a lot of what can be considered questionable stuff. For instance, when I was in grade school, a particularly mean and unimaginative bully made me eat grass. And when I was in sixth grade, I desperately tried to impress Kathleen Mangen by eating an ant. (My friend told me she’d like that sort of bravery. He was wrong. She said, “Eww,” and then took off with this guy who just got a brand new Schwinn Sting Ray bike. Thus beginning a trend that would last for years, where I’d do stupid stuff to impress women, they wouldn’t be, and they’d run off with some guy with a cool bike. Or car. Or more hair.)
As for the “real” food I’ve eaten, people might think because I exercise a lot that I subsist on bean sprouts and tofu. Au contraire! I’ve ingested more than my share of preservatives, chemicals, fats, more fats, salt, sugar and other not-so-healthy stuff. I mean, I love hot dogs. Hot dogs aren’t food, dudes. They’re food adjacent. Do you know what’s in a hot dog? Nobody does. Tasty as hot dogs are, all we know for certain is whatever’s in ’em ain’t good for you.
I’ve also eaten more than my share of processed and fast food. (When I was single, I lived out of Styrofoam and cardboard containers.) So if there is something bad in that vaccine, I say let it do battle with the preservatives, chemicals and the whatever’s-in-it hot dog stuff. If all that can’t handle a little vaccine juice, it’s just my time, isn’t it?
All kidding aside, though, it was almost exactly a year ago that we first became keenly aware of this virus. And in the 12 months since, it’s been politicized literally to death. (More than 400,000 of them.)
We’ve listened to stuff we heard around town, we’ve listened to stuff we heard online, and worst of all, we’ve listened to ill-informed politicians, while scientists, immunologists, virologists and medical people have gone ignored.
I don’t know about you, but I’m going to listen to science and medicine and get vaccinated. Online malarkey and obtuse, willful political ignorance hasn’t come anywhere near to getting us where we need to be.
