Half of the country is gleefully anticipating the prospect of the former president’s arrest, while the other half is either upset or angry about it.
Silly country. Don’t you know the former president’s status and his boatloads of money officially qualifies him as a rich mucky-muck? Rich mucky-mucks don’t get arrested. Arrested is for the rest of us. Mucky-mucks are, “remanded to the authorities.” What’s the difference? I’m glad you asked.
When the rest of us are accused of a crime, large, uniformed people show up at our door, often accompanied by a large, mean dog. They break our door down with a large battering ram, and they sick their large, mean dog on us. We’re then slapped into handcuffs, and our sorry carcasses are hauled off to the clink, where we’re photographed, fingerprinted, and forced to wait for a judge to set bail, that most of us cannot afford.
When mucky-mucks are accused of a crime, the local District Attorney sends an embossed, engraved invitation to the mucky-muck’s lawyer or lawyers, which reads something like, “Dear mucky-muck attorneys: You are cordially invited to appear at a local police precinct at a prescribed time and day. Allow us to suggest that your client make arrangements for bail with his judicial contacts, so as to avoid any pesky inconvenience. If handled correctly, the whole process should take about an hour, and your client will be back mucky-mucking in no time. Be forewarned, though, that should you not appear at the prescribed time and place, I will be forced to sit in my office and fume about it, until I get really mad, and I send another, non-embossed and engraved letter. Should you ignore that, I will have no recourse but to appear on television, and wag my finger derisively at the camera, while I bad-mouth you and your family. Don’t make me go all medieval on you like that. Best Regards, the D.A.”
After the rest of us are arrested, we stand trial, and if we’re convicted, we’re sent to large, cement buildings, known as “maximum security facilities,” which are chock full of mean, hardened criminals. While there, we will learn skills, such as license plate manufacture, and we’ll be the playthings of the afore mentioned mean, hardened criminals.
Conversely, after mucky-mucks are remanded, their lawyers finagle and bargain their way through court after court, to try to shelter their client from the shame and outright horror of being treated like the rest of us. Should this finagling fail, and by some small miracle, the mucky-muck is convicted, they’re sent to a “minimum security facility.” The more mucky-muck the convict, the minimum-er the security of the facility. The amenities in said places ranging from what amounts to a five-star hotel for the truly mucky-muck, to reduced accommodations for the lesser mucky-mucks, where, for instance, the tennis courts aren’t regularly resurfaced and relined, and you have to chase after your own balls. (Like an animal.)
It’s like the dichotomy between mucky-muck drug addicts and the rest of us drug addicts. The rest of us drug addicts are sent to the afore mentioned maximum security facilities, where the mean, hardened criminals teach us to be meaner, more efficient drug addicts. Mucky-muck drug addicts, on the other hand, are sent to mountaintop rehab facilities, overlooking beautiful bodies of water, where they commune with nature, and overcome their ordeal. After which, movies and television shows are made about their ponderous fortitude.
Yes indeed, the mucky-muck justice system specifically exists to shield billionaires, politicians, celebrities and athletes from being treated like the rest of us. What makes you think a fraudulent payoff to a porn star is going to result in handcuffs and an orange prison jumpsuit for the former president?
It doesn’t matter if you abhor or adore the former president. Your hopes for, or fears over his imminent arrest are greatly exaggerated. Accountability is an entirely different animal for the rich and powerful. The accountability animal for them is a soft, furry kitten. The rest of us deal with a rabid wolverine.
For pointing this out, I’ll no doubt be accused of “class warfare,” but tell me what you just read isn’t true. The class war has long since been waged. The rest of us lost. (We didn’t stand a chance. The fix was in…)
Craig Carter is an Ontario resident and can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.
