Craig Carter

Half of the country is gleefully anticipating the prospect of the former president’s arrest, while the other half is either upset or angry about it.

Silly country. Don’t you know the former president’s status and his boatloads of money officially qualifies him as a rich mucky-muck? Rich mucky-mucks don’t get arrested. Arrested is for the rest of us. Mucky-mucks are, “remanded to the authorities.” What’s the difference? I’m glad you asked.



