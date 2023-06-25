Craig Carter

Pride Month and all its controversies this year got me thinking of that simple five-letter word: Pride.  We’re told it comes before a fall — Just ask Anheuser Busch, right? But I don’t think it’s beyond the pail to be proud of some things.

For instance, I’m proud that I, a card-carrying geek, and a certified schlub, managed to convince the loveliest of lovely women to become my Lovely Wife. She’s proud that she’s put up with said geeky schlub for over three decades, without going upside his geeky-schlubby noggin with a croquet mallet. I’m also proud of having written this column for 26 years. (Where does the time go?) I’m proud that I ran the Race to Robie Creek 4½ times. (4½? Broken foot. I don’t wanna talk about it.) There are things, though, that should merit no pride whatsoever.



