Pride Month and all its controversies this year got me thinking of that simple five-letter word: Pride. We’re told it comes before a fall — Just ask Anheuser Busch, right? But I don’t think it’s beyond the pail to be proud of some things.
For instance, I’m proud that I, a card-carrying geek, and a certified schlub, managed to convince the loveliest of lovely women to become my Lovely Wife. She’s proud that she’s put up with said geeky schlub for over three decades, without going upside his geeky-schlubby noggin with a croquet mallet. I’m also proud of having written this column for 26 years. (Where does the time go?) I’m proud that I ran the Race to Robie Creek 4½ times. (4½? Broken foot. I don’t wanna talk about it.) There are things, though, that should merit no pride whatsoever.
I’m not proud of my decidedly European lineage, nor am I ashamed of it. I’m neither proud nor ashamed of the color of my skin, and I’m neither proud nor ashamed to be an American. Those are all mere accidents of birth. It’s silly to find pride in the gene pool you’re splashing around in. Unfortunately, there are those who think it’s peachy to be proud of being white, based on impressive things other white folks did in the past. Those peoples’ accomplishments are their own, and should be neither a source of pride nor shame for us. Whenever I hear anyone, regardless of skin color, ethnicity, etc. crowing about how proud they are of their race, gender, sexuality, lineage, whatever, it makes me wonder if pride is the correct word they seek. I think maybe the word “pride” is all too often misplaced.
You see, over generations and centuries, some groups of people have been mistreated by other groups of people. To the point where the mistreated were made to feel ashamed of what and who they were. Well, those mistreated people are now standing up, and refusing to be mistreated anymore. And since we’re led to believe the opposite of shame is pride, they now want the world to know they’ve replaced the shame they once felt with pride. However, is it pride they’re after or acceptance? Problem is there’s no word for the idea I’m trying to convey. The best way I can put it is for generations and centuries, people who were proud of things they shouldn’t be, such as race, ethnicity and sexuality made people who weren’t like them feel ashamed for being different. And now those once shamed people are proud of something they shouldn’t really be proud of. Both are silly to be proud of accidents of birth.
Dr. King’s dream was that his children would live in a world where people were judged not by the color of our skin, but the content of our character. So, tell me, what is the content of your character? It’s a daunting question to ask yourself. It’s even more daunting to answer it honestly. Asking myself that very simple, yet horribly daunting question led to this column. How often do we find ourselves being proud of arbitrary things that merit no pride whatsoever; your favorite sports team, your lineage, your skin color, when we should be working on actually earning pride.
When I was a child, I was the smallest kid in my class, and I had glasses as thick as my big, round head. Kids can be cruel, and in my case, they were. For the longest time, I felt my personal accidents of birth were character flaws. And then age, and the inevitable knowledge that comes with it, showed me what a pathetic waste of time it was to be ashamed of those things. By the same token, though, it’d be an equally pathetic waste of time and effort to be proud of those things. Who we are isn’t anywhere near as important as what we do with who we are.
How easily we forget the content of our character lies in our actions, not arbitrary accidents of being. It requires little to no effort to be proud of those accidents. The tough part is finding a way to do things that truly merit pride. Which is to say, pride, like all other good things, should be earned.
Craig Carter is an Ontario resident and can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.
