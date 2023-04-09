So, there I was, sitting in my cardiologist’s waiting room, surfing Instagram on my phone, when I took a rare moment to look up, and there were four other people in the room. I was so intent on my phone; I didn’t notice they had entered. I would have felt guilty, but by this time their noses were just as buried in their phones as mine had been. I couldn’t help myself. I had to speak up.
“Remember when people read magazines in waiting rooms?” I asked out loud.
They looked at me as if lobsters were crawling out of my shirt pocket, and then they laughed nervously. I sensed I had touched a nerve. The lot of us had chosen the virtual humanity on our phones over the physical human presence in the room. I, for one, felt guiltily regretful at my lapse in human connection.
I also felt oddly proud of myself in this instance, though, because I did, after all, make the room realize our collective lapse. Not bad for a misanthrope like yours truly. To give you an idea of my misanthropy, whenever Lovely Wife forces me to actually interact with other humans, I haul out my deranged, misanthropic mantra: “I’ll go, as long as I don’t have to talk to anyone.” And like I said, here I was, actually being a social human.
Yay me!
Well, before long, the cardiologist’s assistant ushered me into an exam room, asked me a load of personal questions, and told me to lie down on the table, so she could shave my chest for an EKG.
This request set off all my deranged misanthrope alarms, but given the interaction I just had (or actually didn’t have) in the waiting room, I decided to at least try to act like a social human again. (Twice in one day. Would wonders never cease?)
So, as she shaved various areas of my bare torso, I joked to her that she was going to make me look like Steve Carell in “The 40-Year-Old Virgin.”
“When I take my shirt off for bed tonight,” I joshed. “My wife’s going to say I look like a man-o-lantern.”
Once again, the audience for my joke looked at me as if lobsters were crawling out of my shirt pocket. (And I wasn’t even wearing a shirt this time.) Most sadly for me, though, there was no eventual moment of clarity, like in the waiting room. She just smiled and kept shaving.
See? This is why I tell Lovely Wife I’ll go as long as I don’t have to talk to anyone. Strangers have an annoying habit of not getting my frame of reference. Don’t you hate when people don’t have the common decency to get your jokes?
I was especially disappointed, because I had a perfect follow-up question. I was going to ask her if she was going to note my joke about “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” on my permanent chart. However, if she didn’t get the movie reference, there was no way she’d get the hilarious “Seinfeld” reference.
It all got me thinking …
Remember back when the Internet was just beginning to be a thing? Experts told us it was going to increase our intellect and connect us like never before. Well, it turns out my day at the cardiologist’s office made me realize again how much of my life is informed by movies and TV, and it made me wonder what exactly the Internet has done to us.
You see, after I got home from the cardiologist, I was surfing my phone again, when I came on a video from the Dr. Phil Show. Dr. Phil was talking to a young man who claimed to be immensely popular on social media. (My exposure to social media is funny cat videos, and whatever funny cat video algorithms steer me toward, so I’d never seen this dude before.) Anyway, this popular social media dude told Dr. Phil he doesn’t associate with his mother or siblings anymore, because they don’t have enough followers on social media, and as such, he claimed they were, “Irrelevant.”
I just cannot help but wonder if all these electronic stimuli around me have enlightened and enriched me, or if they’ve just made me a more of a pathetic, misanthropic, dumb old guy.
Yeah. That’s gonna fester …
Craig Carter is an Ontario resident and can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.
