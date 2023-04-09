Craig Carter

Craig Carter

So, there I was, sitting in my cardiologist’s waiting room, surfing Instagram on my phone, when I took a rare moment to look up, and there were four other people in the room. I was so intent on my phone; I didn’t notice they had entered. I would have felt guilty, but by this time their noses were just as buried in their phones as mine had been. I couldn’t help myself. I had to speak up.

“Remember when people read magazines in waiting rooms?” I asked out loud.



Craig Carter is an Ontario resident and can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.

Tags

Load comments