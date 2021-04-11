For the past year, we’ve wondered what became of Normal. Well, here’s the tale …
A year ago, last month, Normal went on vacation to the South Seas, where he fell madly in love with a dancing girl at a luau.
He was smitten at first sight. So, he mustered all his courage, approached her, and asked if he could buy her a drink. She replied she didn’t partake. “Maybe some coffee?” he asked. But no one on that island knew what coffee was. (South Seas people rarely need a pick-me-up.) He offered to buy her a nice big bowl of poi. She said she was allergic, and patiently asked him to stop bothering her while she was dancing.
Well, the show finally ended, and he approached her again. He took her tiny hand in his and said, “Listen, I think you’re the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen in my life. I just want to spend time with you. Please, join me. Tell me the story of your life.”
“Not much to tell,” she replied. “I shake my hips a while, and then I go home.”
“Fascinating,” he replied. “Tell me more.” (The smitten are oftentimes fascinated by the mundane.)
“Like I said,” she explained. “I am but a humble island girl. I want nothing more than to dance for tourists all night and read James Michener novels all day.”
“Just Michener?” He asked. “Not Steinbeck, Doctorow, Hemmingway or Vonnegut?”
“Just Michener,” she replied. “I’m a huge fan of writers who go into great detail to explain things that don’t really require such lengthy explanation.”
“Whatever,” he said. “Still, you have to know, I have fallen for you.”
“Listen Mack,” she said, completely exasperated.
“That’s Normal,” he replied.
“What’s Normal?” she asked.
“My name,” he replied. “My name is Normal. What’s yours?”
“OK, listen Normal,” she explained. “I’m not going to tell you my name because I don’t date tourists. I’ve seen this far too many times before. You Western guys come here and you think you fall in love with us. But what you’re feeling isn’t love. It’s lust for the exotic. I’m not the woman of your dreams. I’m a manifestation of your fantasies.”
Well, he begged and pleaded until she finally relented. They went out on a few dates, and they hit it off famously. They laughed and frolicked, and they found great comfort in each other’s company. Even though, try as he might, he just couldn’t get into the tedium that is a James Michener novel.
(And she finally told him her name was Leilani.)
But then came the fateful day, when she took him home to meet her parents. Her father was most displeased that his only daughter would take up with an outsider, and all her mother could do was bitterly weep. They argued and traded insults, until she finally could take it no more. She took Normal by the hand and defiantly opened the door.
“We’re in love,” she cried. “As Lennon and McCartney sang, ‘Love is All You Need.’”
“Oh, yeah?” Her father replied. “As Evanescence sang, ‘Call Me When You’re Sober.’”
After that, Normal and Leilani resolved to live their life as they wished. Reveling in their love. However, as the days and weeks passed, her beautiful heart became heavy. Being estranged from her family was too much to bear. So, she told him she had to go and make amends. He had a bad feeling about it, but whatcha gonna do?
Long story short, she was gone for three days, and when she returned, she gently took his hand and said, “I got good news and bad news. The good news is I’ve reconciled with my family. The bad news is I met a strapping young warrior, and Normal, you’re history.”
The point of the story being, despite the vaccine and states opening and all that, Normal is history. Don’t expect it to return anytime soon.
I apologize for rambling so, but the space allotted was large and the point was not. (In other words, I went into great detail to explain things that didn’t really require such lengthy explanation. Irony, right?)
You gotta admit, though. It’s a pretty cute story …
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.